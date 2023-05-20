Derby-Preakness double winners with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki looks at Mage's chances of winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, and how often that has happened.
There will be no Triple Crown this year.
Here's how to watch Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, run for his shot at the Triple Crown in this year’s Preakness Stakes.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
The deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby renewed calls to ban the sport and raised debate over whether it can continue without dramatic changes.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
