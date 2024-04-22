Derby not taking promotion for granted - Mendez-Laing

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists for Derby this season [Getty Images]

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing anticipates a week of "sleepless nights" as Derby County prepare to try to clinch promotion on the final day of the season.

Mendez-Laing scored the winning goal at Cambridge United on Saturday to put the Rams on the verge of a Championship return.

Derby need only a point against League One bottom side Carlisle at home on Saturday to guarantee promotion after two seasons in the third tier.

"It's exciting," Mendez-Laing told BBC Radio Derby.

"There will be sleepless nights thinking about the next game - we can't wait.

"We are confident, we know what we've got in there [the changing room] and what better place to do it than Pride Park?"

'A great honour'

Mendez-Laing's winner at the Abbey Stadium was his 10th goal in all competitions this season and ensured he marked his 100th appearance for the club in memorable fashion.

Derby had hit the woodwork twice, with Mendez-Laing seeing an effort come off the bar, before the winger netted the potentially season-defining goal.

The Rams' victory at Cambridge also saw Paul Warne's side set a new club record for away wins in a league season, with 13.

"It's always nice to be remembered for these kind of things, but we need to get the end goal of automatic promotion," Mendez-Laing said.

"To be part of something that could be very special moving forward will be a great honour."

But Mendez-Laing says the potential success that awaits the East Midlands club when they face the division's worst side is not distracting them.

"We can't take anything for granted in this league," he said.

"We have to have the right mentality and attitude - we have a job to do and hopefully we get it done."

