Derby fine Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett six weeks' wages after drink-driving charge

Derby have fined Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett the "equivalent of six weeks' wages" and condemned the pair for bringing the club into disrepute following the "alcohol-related incident" of September 24.

Midfielder Lawrence, 25, and forward Bennett, 23, were charged with drink-driving after a crash in Derby's Allestree area last week - a collision in which club captain Richard Keogh suffered a serious leg injury.

Following a disciplinary hearing into the incident, Derby have fined both players the "maximum contractual limit" and told them to serve an "additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation", which includes a drink aware course.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"Both Lawrence and Bennett are therefore being fined the equivalent of six weeks' wages - the maximum contractual limit - and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drink aware course.

"The club will be making no further comment regards this matter."

Bennett and Lawrence will appear in court to answer charges of drink-driving on October 15.

Bennett added: "On the night of Tuesday, September 24, I made huge mistakes after consuming alcohol. What I did was wrong.

"Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23 I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better.

"I understand that such actions have serious consequences. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the punishment that the club has issued.

"I have to and will learn from these events and will strive to be a better person.

"There's no excuse for what I've done. I'm sorry to my family, my friends, the club, all Derby supporters and to the wider football community, I let you all down."