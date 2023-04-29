Derby favorite Forte's 'credentials strong as you can get' says trainer Todd Pletcher
Undefeated Forte 'a class dude' says jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. after Saturday's workout in prep for Kentucky Derby next Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Undefeated Forte 'a class dude' says jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. after Saturday's workout in prep for Kentucky Derby next Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Jacob deGrom left Friday's game against the Yankees early and was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow injury.
It's the fifth time LeBron and Steph have faced off in the playoffs and the first time it hasn't been in the NBA Finals.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Kings had no answer for Curry's 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.
Aaron Judge was pulled from Thursday's game against the Rangers with what turned out to be a mild hip strain.
Officials believe Arrayah Barrett’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Mike Shannon won two World Series titles as a player with the Cardinals, first in 1964 and again in 1967.
Sanders is no stranger to calling the league out.
A Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card headlined by Mike Perry was bound to be chaotic, and then Conor McGregor showed up.
What a performance from the bantamweight.
The 2021 Georgia defense is regarded as one of the best in college football history.
Becky Hammon is focused on the Aces as the WNBA regular season quickly approaches.
Joel Embiid needs to show more improvement to be back in time for Game 1 against the Celtics.
The Cowboys grabbed an interesting running back in the sixth round.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
Two teams decided to take a kicker in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
The Eagles love their Georgia Bulldogs.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 3 is under way from Kansas City.