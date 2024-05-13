Derby dominance why Celtic are close to title - Stubbs

Alan Stubbs believes Celtic's dominance in Old Firm derbies is the reason they look likely to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

Their third win over Rangers of the season moved Brendan Rodgers' side six points clear at the top of the table with two games to go.

Tactically, the former Celtic defender thinks the league leaders are more of a tactical outfit, compared to Rangers' "physical" approach.

"Whether it's this season or whether it was 20 years ago, the Old Firm games more often than not will decide where the league goes," Stubbs told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"And Celtic's performances and results in them are the reason why they're in the position that they're in.

"From a Rangers point of view, you look at the job that Philippe Clement's done and he would say he's definitely improved things.

"I think at times Celtic haven't been great and I know he's building the club and I'm sure there'll be a lot of players moving on from Rangers in the summer.

"But I look at Rangers and I think they're a different style to Celtic.

"I think Celtic want to play around you and are a lot more technical, whereas I think Rangers have become a much more physical team where they've tried to bully teams and get results that way."