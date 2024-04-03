Derby day classic - A Bradley banger

[PA Media]

As we build up to the East Anglian derby on Saturday, we will be bringing you some classic Norwich City moments from matches against their arch-rivals Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

On 1 March 2015, Bradley Johnson scored his 10th goal of the season as the Canaries beat Town 2-0, City's other goal came from Lewis Grabban.

It was a memorable goal for Canary fans, Johnson hit a stunning, powerful left-foot shot into the back of the net.

The two teams met again later that season in the Championship play-off semi-final. Norwich fans won't need reminding that they won that encounter over two legs and went on to beat Middlesbrough in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.