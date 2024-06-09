Derby County Show Interest In Free Agent, Face Competition

Derby County are interested in landing a soon to be free agent to bolster their midfield, but they do have other targets playing in his position.

Paul Warne led the Rams to promotion from League One and back to the Championship this season and is now looking to make a splash back in the second tier.

The Derby boss has a clear idea of where he wants to strengthen and midfield is an area he is looking at.

Derby are showing interest in midfielder Ben Osborn, who is leaving Sheffield United when his contract expires at the end of this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Osborn is available as a free agent and is also drawing attention from Watford.

Tom Cleverley’s side are trying to convince Osborn to agree to a Vicarage Road move.

Sheffield United doing a U-turn and offering Osborn a new contract has not been ruled out once they are taken over by new owners.

While Derby are keen on Osborn, they do have other midfield targets they are also looking closely at.

Joining the Rams though would represent a return of sorts for Osborn, who spent time in the Derby youth system as a boy.