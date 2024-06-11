Derby County Make Positive Progress On Deal For Premier League Club Star

Derby County are working on a deal to sign a Premier League midfielder on loan this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Derby preparing to return to Championship football next season, Paul Warne is going about the business of strengthening his squad.

The Derby boss is pushing to have a squad that will be good enough to survive in the Championship next season, but matters have been quiet so far.

Having more midfield options is a priority for him and the club are looking at several players ahead of the summer.

And it has been claimed that the club are making positive progress on signing a midfielder from a Premier League club on loan.

The talks are under way and Derby are pushing to get the deal over the line to secure his signature.

The identity of the midfielder is yet to filter through but he would be dropping down from a Premier League club.

Warne wants both experience and quality in his squad to survive the rigours of the Championship next season.

It remains to be seen who the Derby boss is lining up.