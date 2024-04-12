Derby County: Paul Warne wins League One's manager of the month award

Warne achieved promotion three times with his previous club Rotherham and is aiming for a fourth with Derby County [Getty Images]

Derby County manager Paul Warne has been named as League One's manager of the month for March.

The Rams won five of their six games last month, including a victory against promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers to go above them in the table.

Derby now sit second in the automatic promotion places, two points above third-placed Bolton, with three matches remaining.

Warne, 50, also won the award in December 2023.

"The team produced some excellent results and performances during March," Warne told the EFL official website.

"We found different ways to win games at a key time in the season and the entire playing squad and backroom staff deserve great credit for it."

Derby host Leyton Orient, who are tenth, on Saturday.