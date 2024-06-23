Derby County Must Fork Out Substantial Sum To Land Paul Warne’s Premier League Target

Derby County want to bring in Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, but face needing to fork out a substantial sum in wages to get him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rams boss Paul Warne wants to boost his squad ahead of the return of Championship football to Pride Park next season.

Goalkeeper Iversen spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City and Warne saw enough in the spell to want him at Derby.

Leicester are ready to loan Iversen out again, but there is a financial aspect to the deal which Derby must deal with.

The Foxes winning promotion to the Premier League means Iversen’s wages have risen.

Derby will need to fork out a substantial sum to cover a big chunk of his salary to be able to take him to Pride Park this summer.

Iversen has significant Championship experience with loan stints at Preston North End, in addition to his time at Stoke.

Warne will be hoping that Derby can cobble together the funds to add the shot-stopper to his squad.