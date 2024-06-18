Derby County Have Loan With Premier League Club Lined Up

Derby County have agreed a loan deal for an unnamed Premier League player but he could start pre-season at his parent club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne is pushing ahead with his plans to strengthen his Derby squad after achieving promotion from League One last season.

The Rams are working on several deals, both loans and permanent deals, in their efforts to prepare for the Championship in the upcoming campaign.

Derby are close to working out agreements on several deals ahead of starting pre-season in the next few weeks.

However, it has been claimed that an agreement is in place for the loan signing of a Premier League club’s youngster already.

Derby have worked out the agreement with the club and the player is also keen on the move.

However, the unnamed youngster could well start pre-season with his parent club this summer.

Derby are only then likely to have him in the building later in the summer following his pre-season preparations with his parent club.