Derby County And Leicester City To Miss Out On Teen Talent

Derby County and Leicester City are set to miss out on Hearts teen talent Rocco Friel as he is poised to join Queens Park Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old right-back joined Hearts from Glasgow giants Rangers in 2021 and has represented Scotland Under-17 seven times.

Friel has attracted interest from south of the border, with Derby County and Leicester City keen on snapping him up after having noted his potential.

QPR however have a longstanding interest in the youngster and they have been keen on convincing Friel to join them in the summer.

It appears that the R’s are set to win the race, seeing off Derby and Leicester, despite the fact the Foxes are a Premier League club, which could have been an added temptation for Friel.

The right-back’s contract with Hearts is set to expire at the end of June and Friel has agreed to join QPR upon the expiry of his deal at Tynecastle Park.

It is suggested that QPR have agreed to a four-year deal with the youngster, who has been a key part of Hearts’ youth side.

Whether Derby and Leicester will continue to monitor Friel’s development now that he is at Loftus Road, in preparation for another attempt to sign him in the future, remains to be seen.