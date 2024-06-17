Derby County Eyeing Both Types Of Deals In Signings Bid

Derby County are looking at both permanent and loan deals in the summer to make the squad competitive for the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last season, Paul Warne managed to guide Derby back to the Championship after finishing second in League One.

A host of players are set to leave Derby in the summer as Warne looks at a summer overhaul.

Derby have yet to make their first signing of the summer, but the Rams have been linked with several potential candidates.

The Rams are trying to exploit the Danish and Dutch markets in the summer, as Warne has admitted that they have sent scouts to Denmark and the Netherlands to spot potential targets.

It has been claimed that Derby are exploring both loans and permanent deals to strengthen their squad.

The Rams will not focus on just permanent deals or just loan deals, but are open to both.

With several players leaving at the end of their contracts in June, Warne has a task on his hands to build a competitive squad.