Derby County in crisis: Doubts over Wayne Rooney, Steve McClaren 'sidelined' and relegation threat looming - PA

Situation critical for Derby County, a club in freefall with a manager, Wayne Rooney, under increasing pressure and facing relegation to the third tier for the first time since 1986.

Rooney is preparing for one of the most significant matches in Derby’s recent history this weekend, operating against a backdrop of turmoil which has plunged the Championship club into crisis.

With only one victory from the last 12 matches, Derby are in serious danger and Rooney's first managerial assignment is proving more difficult than he could have ever envisaged.

It is only three months since he was deservedly appointed, and at that time few supporters would have predicted the season ending like this.

Off-field issues, including a failed takeover by Bin Zayed International, and Derby’s ongoing dispute with the Football League have hung over Pride Park like a dark cloud and remain unresolved.

Four successive defeats have ensured Saturday’s home game against Birmingham is potentially crucial, with Derby only four points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham, in 22nd, still have two games in hand but have wasted recent lifelines with defeats against Coventry, Birmingham and Middlesbrough.

It is Sheffield Wednesday who are showing signs of a late scramble to safety and their final game of the season, at Derby, could prove pivotal in the survival battle.

This is the crazy Championship, though, and Derby may not secure another point and still have enough to survive dropping into League One.

Yet there are serious concerns over the current situation, and what the impact of relegation would have on the club.

Rooney said on Friday: "I haven’t got a lot of experience as a manager but I have as a player, and I know what is expected in this position.

"I’ve never thought about walking away and nothing has changed, I’m enjoying the job. We’re in a relegation fight but the players are ready. I’ve challenged them a lot over the past few days since Preston.

Story continues

"It’s now on the players to take responsibility and show some character tomorrow."

Rooney, England’s record goalscorer, retired in January to fully focus on management and has undoubtedly suffered from poor fortune, particularly with injuries to key players.

He lost his best player, Krystian Bielik, for the season in February with a knee injury while four of the five loan players signed in January have also been injured (Teden Mengi and Ross Gregory are also out for the season).

Yet recent results and performances have been abysmal, with Rooney’s tactical set-up under scrutiny, and his ability to motivate and organise.

Rooney and his assistant coaches have allegedly marginalised former England manager Steve McClaren in recent weeks, decreasing his influence on team selection and tactical decisions.

McClaren is the club’s technical director and while Derby insist he is not on the coaching staff, he appears to have been sidelined at a crucial time.

Morris, the Derby owner and chairman, has been determined to sell the club for more than three years and to see his tenure end in relegation would be a nightmare.

He is still trying to complete a sale of the club to Spanish businessman Erik Alonso, with the EFL stating the process remains "ongoing".

Alonso has delivered proof of funds of more than £70 million to the EFL yet must still pass the owners and directors’ test. Previously linked with a bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday, Alonso recently admitted his ultimate goal is to see Derby competing in the Champions League.

Derby still owe millions in compensation to former manager Phillip Cocu, who was sacked in November, and that money will be liable to whoever takes over the club.

Richard Keogh’s bitter legal row over his sacking in October 2019 has still not been resolved, and the former captain could be entitled to £2m in damages if he wins at an employment tribunal.

Perhaps the most worrying issue hanging over the club is the EFL’s appeal over a misconduct charge.

The charge relates to Derby’s policy over the amortisation of intangible assets - how the purchase price of a player is spread over a contract - and sanctions were initially dropped earlier this year.

But the EFL appealed, with the hearing held over the weekend of March 20-21, and the verdict is still to be delivered a month later.

Derby have denied the charge yet could face serious punishment if found guilty, which could include the docking of points.

Championship sources insist Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce’s position on the EFL board would be "untenable" if the appeal is lost.

Rooney is only concerned with the game against Birmingham and picking up a crucial victory to ease the growing tension, saying: "If you’re asking me if I’m confident we can stay up, then yes I am."