Derby captain Richard Keogh out for season after ‘alcohol-related incident’ on team night out

Defender Richard Keogh is out for the rest of the season: Getty

Derby County have condemned an “alcohol-related incident” that resulted in their captain, Richard Keogh, suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Championship club revealed on Thursday that Keogh, 33, was among a group of three players who continued drinking after a team-building dinner with staff on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Derby pair Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were charged with drink-driving after a crash involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

“As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening,” Derby said in a statement.

“The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

“They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.”

Read more

Podcast: Which of the chasing pack can catch United or Tottenham?

Derby’s statement continued: “The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures.

“But over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

Story continues

“We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.”

The statement concluded: “Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

Defender Richard Keogh is out for the rest of the season (Getty)

“We fully support the work of our partners at Drinkaware and the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds with the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County Football Club take regards alcohol.

“We will be using this situation to redouble our efforts in highlighting the dangers posed by alcohol.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift help.”

Read more

Read more Podcast: Which of the chasing pack can catch United or Tottenham?