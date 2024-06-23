Derbi Barceloní back on the menu as Espanyol seal promotion to La Liga

The third and final club to have sealed promotion back to the top-flight of Spanish football for next season has on Sunday night been confirmed.

The outfit in question? Espanyol.

The 2nd leg of the La Liga 2 promotion playoff final played to completion a short time ago, Espanyol playing host to Real Oviedo.

It was the latter who headed into proceedings in possession of the advantage, owing to a hard-fought 1-0 first-leg triumph.

When all was said and done on Sunday, however, the visitors to the Stage Front Stadium could not hold onto their lead.

Instead, a quick-fire double on the part of Javi Puado on the stroke of the interval proved enough to guide Espanyol to the right side of a 2-0 result, and with it, a place back in La Liga.

Looking ahead to next season, as much of course means that the highly-anticipated Derbi Barceloní will be back on the agenda, between heavyweights Barcelona, and the returning Espanyol.

Conor Laird | GSFN