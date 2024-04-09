[Getty Images]

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin, writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter: I remember playing in the FA Cup Final for Everton against a fabulous Liverpool side many years ago. It was a boiling afternoon at the end of a hard season. As the clock edged toward the 90th minute, Liverpool released the brilliant, world class goal scorer Ian Rush from the bench, replacing that other great scorer John Aldridge. It felt unfair, almost like cheating. Unsurprisingly Rushy scored two in extra-time, winning them the trophy.

It must feel like that playing against Manchester City right now. Phil Foden destroys Aston Villa during the week with a stunning hat-trick and then he is left out against Crystal Palace. They replace him with Kevin de Bruyne however, who goes on to cut the Eagles apart with two brilliant goals and an assist. The depth of the squad is frightening.

I was at City’s last defeat against Aston Villa way back in December, a surprisingly lacklustre performance. They could however easily continue this current unbeaten run until the end of the season, they will probably have to if they are going to win the league. Then again if you can switch between De Bruyne and Foden it will surprise no one if they do it. It isn’t cheating, but it sure feels damned unfair when you are playing against it.