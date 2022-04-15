Depth at safety could be concern for Buffs

Spring football is a perfect time for new transfers and new players to get acclimated to the system in place. It is also the best time for new coaches to use some different schemes and have their players familiarize themselves.

There are a few new assistants on the Buffs coaching staff, and they have their hands full now more than ever after a mass exodus in the transfer portal.

But, as head coach Karl Dorrell and his staff are working hard this spring, there is one position that might not be defined until the summer: safety. Why? As Brian Howell of BuffZone mentions, there are just a handful of players around this spring.

CU has only three scholarship safeties this spring — senior Isaiah Lewis and sophomores Tyrin Taylor and Trevor Woods. This summer, junior college transfer Jeremy Mack Jr. and true freshmen Dylan Dixson and Xavier Smith will join the group.

Position coach Brett Maxie has some questions to answer, but he must have patience until summer when the others will join the Buffs and learn the defense.

Dylan Dixson especially is a name to know, as he was one of the highest-rated recruits for Colorado in its 2022 class.

With so many new faces around in Boulder, there are quite a few position groups that will take a while to receive any type of clarity, and the safety group is one of them.

