Will depth at quarterback be an issue for the Oregon Ducks this season?

The reigning Pac-12 Champs and Rose Bowl victor Oregon Ducks have some unanswered questions that need answers quickly.

With a new offensive coordinator in place, new quarterback taking over the offense in 2020 and no spring ball to get in those important reps, Oregon needed as much time to develop new schemes and trust. Unfortunately, that was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we do know one thing about the quarterback competition: It's Tyler Shough's position to lose.

[RELATED]: Mario Cristobal names Tyler Shough QB1 at the end of spring ball

On the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, host Jordan Kent is joined by special guest GoDucks.com editor-in-chief Rob Moseley, who joined the Oregon Athletic Communications Office in July 2013 and works as the Editor in Chief for all Oregon Athletics.

There's a ton of confidence in him coming off of last year and I think there's a ton of confidence in him right now. He looked really, really good in the four spring practices that were held… He's got he charisma, he's got the tools to be the guy and there's still a lot of confidence there. - Rob Moseley.

Let's take a look at the quarterback depth for next season: Shough; grad transfer Anthony Brown (Boston College); redshirt freshman Cale Millen, who is coming off shoulder injury; sophomore Bradley Yaffe; freshman Jay Butterfield enrolled early and is on campus already.

Particularly, when you've got a new coordinator in Joe Moorhead that's getting used to these guys, those chances to work together would have been huge and those opportunities for growth for those young quarterbacks - Millen redshirted last year and missed a lot of the year because of surgery and it's not like he banked a lot of practice reps - so that would have been huge.

Oregon, like the rest of the the sports world, is dealing with an unusual offseason. The Ducks are relying on videoconferencing between coaches and players to build that chemistry and camraderie while the team is separated. Human contact is extremely critical in making decisions on the QBs this season, and would likely leave Cristobal and Co. feeling more optimistic about decisions they will need to make regarding the competition at quarterback.

Story continues

I think if you had a chance to groom them a little bit more in the spring, you might have felt a little bit better about the situation going into the fall. When you didn't have that chance, it's like Tyler Shough and then some question marks. - Rob Moseley

There are a lot of moving parts coming into the 2020 season. First of all, when it will begin and what will it look like? But for now, the Ducks are focused on building and maintaining those relationships between coach and player, while still holding one another to be accountable and to be ready for when the time comes.

As of now, there are no shortage of scenarios being discussed regarding the Pac-12 and scheduling of play for the 2020 college football season. As Cristobal mentioned in his recent availability, Oregon will have to "wait and see," what decisions are made, however "there's a plan for everything."

Be sure to check out the full Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest GoDucks.com editor-in-chief Rob Moseley.

Will depth at quarterback be an issue for the Oregon Ducks this season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest