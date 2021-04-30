Depth at offensive line made picking RB Najee Harris easy for the Steelers

Getting the Pittsburgh Steelers rushing attack back on track has been the top priority of the team since the end of the 2020 season. Adding running back Najee Harris in the first round is a huge step in the right direction but only one piece of the puzzle.

But the front office is smart. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert know getting Harris isn’t the only answer and the offensive line must be addressed as well. But in this draft class as Colbert pointed out, depth at other positions gave the team the freedom to use their top pick on Harris.

Running back is typically devalued and if not for the fact the Steelers should be able to pick up one or two starting-caliber offensive lineman on Friday, it might have been true this season as well.

List