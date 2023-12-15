An in-depth look at Ole Miss' 2024 football schedule

Dec. 14—OXFORD — The 2024 schedules for all SEC teams were released Wednesday night in a two-hour special on SEC Network. Next season will mark the first of the new-look 16-team conference with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. The 2024 campaign will also mark the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff. No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) wraps up its 2023 season in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30 against No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten).

The Rebels will start the season with all four of its non-conference games before its slate of eight SEC games, starting with a home matchup with Kentucky. SEC teams will each have two bye weeks this year and will play either Texas or Oklahoma. Here is a look at the Rebels' 2024 schedule, with a bit of historical context and background for each opponent.

Aug. 31 vs. Furman

All-time series: First meeting

Opponent record in 2023: 10-3, lost in FCS playoff second round

The Paladins have made the FCS playoffs each of the last two seasons, winning 10 games each time. Furman had the No. 12 scoring defense in the FCS this season, surrendering 18.2 points per game (best in SoCon). The Paladins lost their lone FBS matchup in 2023, a 47-21 loss at South Carolina, and have lost their last eight vs. FBS teams.

Sept. 7 vs. Middle Tennessee

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (2001)

Opponent record in 2023: 4-8

The Blue Raiders parted ways with longtime head coach Rick Stockstill and hired former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. Stockstill won 113 games over 18 years. The Rebels won the Oct. 20, 2001 meeting between the teams 45-17. Quarterback Eli Manning completed 25 of 31 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Sept. 14 at Wake Forest

All-time series: Wake Forest leads 2-0 (last meeting in 2008)

Opponent record in 2023: 4-8

The Demon Deacons had made seven-straight bowl games before falling short in 2023, including an 11-win campaign in 2021. Wake Forest had the No. 113 scoring offense in college football this season, averaging 20.2 points per game.

Wake Forest forced three turnovers in a 30-28 Demon Deacons win in 2008. Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead threw four touchdown passes in the loss.

Sept. 21 vs. Georgia Southern

All-time series: 0-0 (Ole Miss won lone meeting in 2016, which was vacated)

Opponent record in 2023: 6-6 (playing in Myrtle Beach Bowl)

Previously an FCS power with six national championships, Georgia Southern played its first FBS season in 2014 and will play in its sixth bowl game this month. Former USC head coach Clay Helton has led the Eagles to consecutive bowl games

The Rebels won the only previous meeting 37-27 in 2016. Ole Miss vacated the win, making the official record between the teams 0-0.

Sept. 28 vs. Kentucky

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 29-14-1 (last meeting in 2022)

Opponent record in 2023: 7-5 (playing in Gator Bowl)

Kentucky won its first five games of 2023 before dropping five of six. The Wildcats rebounded and notched a major upset in their regular-season finale, taking down then-No. 9 Louisville on the road 38-31.

Ole Miss and Kentucky played a thriller the last time the teams met in 2022, a 22-19 win for the No. 14 Rebels in Oxford over the then-No. 7 Wildcats. Ole Miss has won the last three games in the series. Kentucky recently received a transfer portal commitment from former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a five-star recruit out of high school; NC State transfer Devin Leary started at quarterback for Kentucky this season and threw 23 touchdowns.

Oct. 5 at South Carolina

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 9-8 (last meeting in 2020)

Opponent record in 2023: 5-7

Coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2022, expectations were high for the Gamecocks in 2023 with quarterback Spencer Rattler back under center. They started off 2-6 — two of those losses coming by 10 points or less — before winning three-straight games to give themselves a chance at bowl eligibility in the season finale. South Carolina dropped its final game to Clemson 16-7.

Ole Miss beat South Carolina 59-42 in 2020. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral completed 28 of 32 passes for a school-record 513 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Elijah Moore caught 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct. 12 at LSU

All-time series: LSU leads 65-42-4 (last meeting in 2023)

Opponent record in 2023: 9-3 (playing in ReliaQuest Bowl)

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels led the most potent offense in college football this season, as LSU averaged an FBS-best 46.4 points per game. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be gone in 2024, however, and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are draft eligible as well.

No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU played a classic in 2023, a 55-49 win for the Rebels that featured 1,343 combined yards of offense. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, the last a 13-yard score to Tre Harris with 39 seconds remaining that proved to be the game winner. The Rebels overcame a two-score deficit in the final 8:34.

Oct. 19 BYE WEEK

Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (1999)

Opponent record in 2023: 10-2 (playing in Alamo Bowl)

The Rebels and Sooners fought for one of the final spots in the New Year's Six in 2023, with Ole Miss finishing one spot ahead of Oklahoma to earn a Peach Bowl berth. The Sooners lose two key pieces heading into 2024 — offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the former Rebels OC who is now head coach at Mississippi State, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon. The Sooners return quarterback Jackson Arnold, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Oklahoma average 502.4 yards of offense per game, ranking fifth nationally, and 43.2 points, which ranks third.

The only time the Rebels and Sooners have played was the 1999 Independence Bowl under David Cutcliffe, who was in his first full season as Ole Miss' head coach. Ole Miss won 27-25. Running back Deuce McAllister ran for 121 yards — highlighted by ana 80-yard touchdown run — in the win, and quarterback Romaro Miller threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov. 2 at Arkansas

All-time series: Arkansas leads 37-30-1 (last meeting in 2023)

Opponent record in 2023: 4-8

After reaching bowl games in both 2021 and 2022, the Razorbacks underwent a pair of coordinator changes and struggled this season, losing six in a row at one point. Star running back Raheim Sanders is one of many Razorbacks players to have recently entered the transfer portal, and former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino was hired earlier this month as Sam Pittman's offensive coordinator.

Ole Miss trailed in the fourth quarter against Arkansas in 2023 but put together a go-ahead drive midway through the quarter. In what was largely a defensive matchup, Ole Miss held the Razorbacks to just 36 rushing yards. Senior safety John Saunders intercepted Jefferson in the game's waning moments to seal the victory.

Nov. 9 vs. Georgia

All-time series: Georgia leads 33-12-1 (last meeting in 2023)

Opponent record in 2023: 12-1 (playing in Orange Bowl)

Georgia won the previous two national titles but was denied its chance at a third, falling to Alabama in the SEC title game in December. The Bulldogs have won at least 11 games in six of the last seven seasons, the lone exception being the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign where they went 8-2. Georgia will face Florida State in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30.

The Rebels and Bulldogs looked destined for a shootout in the early portions of their 2023 matchup, the first meeting between the teams since 2016. The teams were tied at 14 early in the second quarter before outscoring Ole Miss 38-3 the rest of the way. Georgia ran for 311 yards in the game.

Nov. 16 BYE WEEK

Nov. 23 at Florida

All-time series: Series tied at 12-12-1 (last meeting in 2020)

Florida missed a bowl game for just the fourth time since 1989. The Gators lost their last five games of the season — four against ranked opponents — including a 24-15 loss to Florida State in their season finale. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2023. Running back Trevor Etienne has since entered the transfer portal.

The Lane Kiffin Era at Ole Miss started against Florida in 2020, a 51-35 win by the No. 5 Gators. Quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Matt Corral put on shows for their respective teams. Trask, who would end up as a Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Corral threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and ran for another 50 yards. Ole Miss' Elijah Moore had 227 receiving yards while Florida tight end Kyle Pitts had 170 yards and four touchdown catches.

Nov. 30— vs. Mississippi State

Opponent record in 2023: 5-7

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 65-47-6 (last meeting in 2023)

Head coach Zach Arnett was fired before he was able to complete his first full season as head coach. Former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, most recently the OC at Oklahoma, was hired as the Bulldogs' head coach. Mississippi State struggled offensively in 2023, ranking last in the SEC at 21.8 points per game and 105th nationally. Longtime starting quarterback Will Rogers has since entered the transfer portal, as have a number of offensive contributors.

Ole Miss won its second-straight Egg Bowl in Starkville this season, a 17-7 win on Thanksgiving. The Rebels ran for 211 yards in the game, with 119 coming from sophomore star Quinshon Judkins. The Rebels trailed in the third quarter but scored the last 14 points of the game.

