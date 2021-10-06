With depth issues at cornerback Raiders add former Chargers CB Brandon Facyson

At this point, any available former Chargers players should just book a trip to Las Vegas so they’re ready when the Raiders call them in. Today, the Raiders added their sixth former Chargers defender with the signing of cornerback Brandon Facyson.

The fourth-year corner spent that past three seasons with the Chargers under Gus Bradley. He rejoins Bradley in Las Vegas along with former teammates Casey Hayward, Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon, Roderic Teamer, and Damion Square.

Injuries to cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) in Monday night’s game against those same Chargers has the Raiders suddenly in desperate need of help at the position.

The first bit of help comes from the return of Keisean Nixon to practice. He was designated for return from short term injured reserve. But a fifth cornerback was needed and bringing in someone who is familiar with Bradley’s scheme who can get up to speed quickly makes sense.

Facyson played 44 games with four starts over three season with the Chargers. In that time, he has one pass breakup, one force fumble, one fumble recovery, and 60 combined tackles (45 solo).