Depth, identity, development are needed at wide receiver position for FSU football

Florida State football having to replace Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson is a tall order (no pun intended). To top it all off, it is breaking in its new starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei.

So who can step up at wide receiver?

Mike Norvell confirmed last Wednesday that sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill is out for the 2024 season after sustaining an injury during spring practice, as confirmed by 247 Sports.

Malik Benson, who is expected to be FSU’s go-to target, is expected to be a full-go for the fall camp. Benson was carted off during the spring showcase. Norvell also confirmed that the Alabama transfer will be ready for camp.

With Hill out for the year and Benson giving a health scare, the depth of the wide receiver corps is questioned.

Hill was a promising receiver as he played 10 games and started two. He made six catches for 87 yards last season and could’ve seen a bigger role as a sophomore. FSU also lost Vandrevius Jacobs to the transfer portal.

Outside Benson, who can Uiagalelei lean on as his go-to targets? There’s no discrepancy in the talent level at FSU. They are just unproven.

Senior receivers who can see more touches

Douglas is an electric slot receiver and has shown flashes throughout his four years as a Seminole. In his career, he recorded 737 receiving yards and five TDs. His career-best was last season against Pittsburgh, where he finished with six catches for 115 yards and was named ACC Receiver of the Week after that performance. Douglas can also see time as a return man on special teams.

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (1) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Poitier’s biggest production came in the Capital One Orange Bowl when he recorded 84 yards in four catches. In his career, Poitier has 480 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Darion Williamson (21) runs with the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half December 30, 2023, in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Williamson played 12 games and started two in the 2023 season. He scored his first touchdown against Southern Mississippi. He also started in the Orange Bowl, where he recorded two catches for 38 yards.

Will a freshman step in and play right away

You can never know which freshman, redshirt or true, can immediately step in and make an impact. FSU signed four wide receivers in this year’s class.

Three are already enrolled. Like their upperclassmen teammates, the youngins show flashes during the spring but have yet to see if they have a role.

Freshmen to watch

Camden Frier

Florida State football wide receiver Camden Frier takes part in drills during Tour of Duty winter workouts on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Frier was a four-star prospect out of Lake City, Florida. Frier is one of the three receivers that is an early enrollee. Frier was the No. 36 prospect in the state by ESPN and No. 67 nationally.

Lawayne McCoy

Wide reciever Lawayne McCoy (15) runs down the sidelines during FSU football practice on April 9, 2024.

According to 247 Sports, the Miami Central native was the No. 6 athlete and 18th overall before signing to play receiver for FSU.

Jalen Brown, redshirt

Benson is not the only SEC wide receiver that joined the Seminoles. Brown came to FSU after redshirting at LSU last season. Before that, The Miami native was ranked the No. 68 overall prospect by ESPN. Brown also enrolled in the spring.

Other wide receivers on the roster

Hykeem Williams, So.

Duece Spann, R-Sr.

Jeremiah Giedrys, R-Sr.

Carson Pierlock, R-So.

Xavier Johnson, R-Jr.

