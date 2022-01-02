Depth Chart released for the LSU-Kansas State Texas Bowl game

Ahead of Tuesday’s bowl game against the Kansas State Wildcats, the LSU Tigers have released their two-deep depth chart for the game. As expected it shows a pretty depleted roster.

The biggest name not seen on the depth chart is starting cornerback Dwight McGlothern. One can expect that he might be moving on from the program. We haven’t heard any injury news on him to think that it might be a health issue.

At quarterback, they have Garrett Nussmeier as the starter with Tavion Faulk as the backup. The thought is that it would be Matt O’Dowd since he was the backup to Max Johnson for the season finale against Texas A&M but all that has changed.

I would still believe that Jontre Kirklin is more likely to play as the wildcat quarterback in this game. If they weren’t granted the waiver for Nussmeier’s redshirt, it will be up to him to make the decision on if he wanted to give up the redshirt year. LSU might also put them as the starter as to not give Kansas State any insight as to how they are planning on attacking the defense.

Darren Evans is expecting to be the starter at cornerback with no McGlothern. The safety tandem of Jay Ward and Todd Harris Jr are listed as the starters. Freshman Sage Ryan is listed as the backup at nickel to Pig Cage.

At linebacker, they won’t have Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark opted out so it will be former Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr and Greg Penn II.

A full look at the two-deep:

LSU’s depth chart for Tuesday’s game has Garrett Nussmeier as QB1 and walk-on Tavion Faulk as QB2. Dwight McGlothern not listed. Expect to see a lot of Darren Evans @FBallGameplan pic.twitter.com/SkNogsjaDq — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) January 2, 2022

List

SEC bowl game tracker: How teams fared in bowl season

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB