A depth chart is emerging at quarterback, even if Jay Gruden won't say it

While the Redskins will hold a few more OTA sessions next week, on Thursday, mandatory minicamp wrapped for the week and the team got no closer to its most important decision.

Officially, that is.

Less than 100 days before the Redskins' first game, head coach Jay Gruden is not prepared to say that any of his quarterbacks have moved ahead in the battle to be the Week 1 starter.

"For me to make a determination on the starting quarterback after minicamp or mandatory camp is just kind of foolish," the coach said. "We'll let these guys continue to play and see which one continues to improve, which one is most consistent throughout the training camp and preseason and we'll go from there."

Gruden is right.

There is zero need for him or the organization to establish a QB depth chart right now in early June. The Redskins will have about six weeks off before the team reconvenes in Richmond for training camp, and that's when the competition goes from collegial to fierce.

Still, during three days of mandatory minicamp, a few things became apparent.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins has the highest ceiling of the Redskins current quarterbacks. He's flashed a rocket arm and a delicate touch on seemingly consecutive throws, but as things progressed in the sessions, he wasn't the best passer at practice. Case Keenum showed a greater command of the huddle and line of scrimmage, and an ability to handle the speed of the NFL pass rush better than the rookie.

It's also premature to determine too much from three days of performances in June, as the team has been working with a patchwork offensive line and little positional clarity.

"We're not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. We're giving them equal reps," Gruden said of Haskins and Keenum.

"We don't really have a one's or a two's right now. We're switching in the receivers, subbing them in. Doesn't matter who's out there for tight ends. You know, I think we'll start to get some true first-team reps when we have a first-team on offense. Right now we really don't. We'll start to do that once training camp hits."

When training camp hits, that's when things will get interesting. Haskins is crazy smart and seems like the type to use the next six weeks to learn more of the playbook and protection schemes. Keenum is still learning Gruden's system too. And don't forget Colt McCoy, the only incumbent QB on the roster that missed minicamp with a leg injury.

McCoy worked out with Jordan Reed on the side practice fields throughout minicamp, and according to team sources, should be full go for training camp.

"I promise you I feel good about any of the three playing. They're all great players and great competitors, they're picking it up well," Gruden said. "They have qualities you want in a starting quarterback, so hopefully we make the right decision."

So about that decision, coach?

The wheels need to move fast once the team hits the ground in Richmond. Haskins is the future, that became apparent when the team took him with the 15th overall pick.

When does the future begin to happen? Much of that will be decided by McCoy and Keenum. And Haskins.

Keenum has a slight lead now, even if Gruden won't admit it. But it's not a stranglehold, and McCoy hasn't even entered the race yet.

Richmond should be fun.

