Depth chart, 5 things to watch as Florida football kicks off spring practice

Florida football will begin its third season of spring football practice under head coach Billy Napier on Thursday in search of developmental gains.

The Florida Gators went 5-7 in their second year under Napier, a season that ended with a five-game losing streak. That prompted a call out from the Head Ball Coach himself, as Steve Spurrier told Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette that he's like to see UF's on-field operation "become a little more tidy."

Florida returns 13 starters from last year's squad, including quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

Offensive promotion: Florida football promotes Russ Callaway to co-offensive coordinator role

Young guns: Florida football will continue its youth movement this spring. Here's 5 early enrollees to watch

There were several offseason changes in the coaching staff, as Florida is bringing in a new linebackers coach (linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts), new secondary coach (Will Harris), new defensive line coach (Gerald Chatman), new offensive line coach (Jonathan Decoster), new special teams analyst (Joe Houston) and new strength and conditioning coach (Tyler Miles).

The Gators will hold their first two spring practices this week, then take next week off for spring break before concluding the spring season with 13 more practices leading up the Orange and Blue Game on April 13.

Here are five storylines to watch for the Gators this spring.

Watch the reps for prized five-star freshman QB D.J. Lagway

Lagway represents the future for Florida and will need to develop chemistry with receivers. Mertz is back healthy after suffering a broken collarbone in late November and will try to build off his solid first season as a starting quarterback for UF, in which he passed for 2,903 yards with 20 TD passes to just 3 interceptions with an SEC-leading 72.9 percent completion percentage.

Look for Florida to develop a third-down, short-yardage package for the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Lagway, who presents more of a dual-threat option than the stationary Mertz. Clay Millen, a transfer from Colorado State and son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, is the third scholarship quarterback on the roster.

Will UF football reshuffle its offensive line?

Florida returns three starters from an offensive line that struggled protecting Mertz and backup quarterback Max Brown. UF's 39 sacks allowed ranked 11th in the SEC.

Dameion George Jr. struggled at right tackle last season and could be moved to right guard to make way for San Diego State transfer Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. Jake Slaughter at center and Austin Barber at left tackle will need to show continued physical development and toughness as returning starters. UF's coaching staff is high on sophomore Knijeah Harris, an IMG Academy product who got significant snaps as a freshman. Harris could step into one of the starting spots at guard.

Are there any position changes of note this spring?

Sophomore Gavin Hill, a local product from Buchholz High in Gainesville, has moved from defensive line to tight end. Another rising sophomore, Aaron Gates, has moved from cornerback to safety and Ja'Markis Weston has moved from safety to edge rusher.

Can any new faces make an impact on UF football defense?

Last month, Napier beamed about the leadership potential of transfer defensive lineman Joey Slackman and safety D.J. Douglas, referring specifically to Douglas as an "alpha" who gets his work done and inspires others.

Two linebackers worth watching are incoming freshman Myles Graham and South Carolina transfer Grayson "Pup" Howard. Both could see significant snaps, depending on the health of returning starting linebacker Shemar James, who is recovering from surgery in November on a dislocated kneecap. Incoming freshman edge rusher L.J. McCray, a top 10 national recruit, will get a chance to show if he's ready spring.

Two more new faces in the secondary, Oregon State defensive back Trikweze Bridges and Washington safety Asa Turner, will battle for playing time as well.

Will UF football get its special teams in order?

The addition of new special teams analyst Joe Houston from the New England Patriots was designed to take more off the plate from current lead special teams analyst (a.k.a. Game Changer coach) Chris Couch.

Napier blamed last year's myriad operational mistakes and penalties on having to rely on a heavy number of true freshmen. Trey Smack (17-for-21) established himself as a solid SEC kicker but missed one at the end of regulation that would have won an eventual overtime loss against Arkansas. Jeremy Crawshaw (48.9 yards per punt) is one of the top distance punters in the SEC but needs to get more consistent getting punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

UF football 2024 projected two-deep spring depth chart

Offense

QB -- Graham Mertz, Gr; D.J. Lagway, Fr

WR -- Eugene Wison III, So.; Andy Jean, So.

WR -- Kahleil Jackson, Jr.; Marcus Burke, Jr.

WR -- Chemire Dike, Sr,; Aidan Mizell, Fr.

TE -- Arlis Boardingham, So.; Hayden Hansen, So.

RB --- Montrell Johnson Jr., Sr.; Treyaun Webb, So.

LT -- Austin Barber, Jr.; Kam Waites Jr.

LG -- Knijeah Harris, So.; Riley Simonds, Sr.

C -- Jake Slaughter, Jr.; Rod Kearney, Fr.

RG -- Christian Williams So.; Kam Waites, Jr.

RT --- Damieon George Jr., Jr.; Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Sr.

Defense

DE -- Tyreak Sapp, Jr.; Kelby Collins, So.

NT -- Cam Jackson, Sr,; Des Watson, Sr.

DT -- Caleb Banks, Jr.; Joey Slackman, Gr.

Jack -- T.J. Searcy. So.; Kamran James, So.

MLB -- Shemar James, Jr.; Derek Wingo Sr.

SLB -- Grayson Howard, So.; Myles Graham. Fr.

CB -- Devin Moore Jr.; Dijon Johnson, So.

SS -- Bryce Thornton, So.; D.J. Douglas, Sr.

FS -- Jordan Castell, So.; Asa Turner, Sr.

RCB -- Jason Marshall Jr., Sr.; Ja'Keem Jackson, So.

Star -- Trikweze Bridges, Sr.; Sharif Denson, So.

Specialists

P -- Jeremy Crawshaw, Sr.; Hunter Smith, Jr.

K -- Trey Smack, Jr.; Hunter Smith, Jr.

PR -- Eugene Wison III, So.; Jason Marshall Jr., Sr.

KR -- Eugene Wilson III, So.; Andy Jean, So.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football kicks off 2024 spring practice