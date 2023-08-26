Is depth of Arizona Cardinals' O-line a concern? It might be now

On a day when most of the starters were held out, Saturday’s preseason finale for the Cardinals was all about delegating snaps to second-, third- and fourth-string players. Some of them will remain on the roster. A lot of them won’t.

But as long as we’re talking about depth, let’s be honest about what we saw during this week’s joint practice sessions in Minnesota and from the Cardinals’ 18-17 win over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Arizona’s depth took a turn for the worse. Especially along the offensive line.

What largely has been considered to be the biggest strength of the Cardinals, in part because of the excellent depth at multiple spots up front, the O-line is in a bit of a peril as the team returns to Arizona and prepares to trim the roster from 90 players down to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline.

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

First, they are down a viable swing tackle after the Cardinals decided on Thursday to trade fourth-year pro Josh Jones, a former third-round pick, to the Texans along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder next year. Jones was in the last year of his rookie deal.

The thought there was that veteran Kelvin Beachum, under contract for two years, can handle the job of swing tackle just in case anything happens to D.J. Humphries on the left side or rookie Paris Johnson Jr. on the right.

As he explained during the third quarter of Saturday’s game during an appearance in the Ch.12 broadcast booth, General Manager Monti Ossenfort noted that Jones “has been a good player here the last three years” and had “started a number of games,” adding, “Tackle depth is hard to come by.”

But they dealt Jones anyway. And now, in addition to being without their fourth-best tackle, the Cardinals face uncertainty elsewhere on the line following injuries against the Vikings to rookie Jon Gaines II, their primary backup center behind Hjalte Froholdt, and Dennis Daley, their backup left guard who on Saturday, was starting at left tackle.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known, but both players needed to be helped off the field, were walking very gingerly, and it didn’t look good.

Jones, Gaines and Daley are more than just serviceable backups. They offer stability as well as versatility and those types of players are often invaluable. Trading away one of them, and then using the fifth-round pick Arizona got for him to make yet another trade and acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs, could prove to be a smart roll of the dice.

But if the Cardinals end up also being without Gaines and Daley for any significant amount of time, it’s going to have an adverse effect. Veteran center Pat Elflein, acquired during training camp, has also been missing time with an undisclosed injury. The team also recently released third-string left guard Lachavious Simmons.

If you thought Ossenfort was busy on Thursday when he made three separate trades, he’s going to be on the phone day and night when it comes to churning the back end of the roster amid league-wide roster cuts and restocking Arizona’s weakened offensive line.

Moore: Clayton Tune's performance doesn't clear up QB situation for Arizona Cardinals

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals offensive line could be in trouble as preseason ends