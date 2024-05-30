Depression “started a little before I was fired from Arsenal” Aubameyang admits

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the former Arsenal captain and prolific goalscorer, has shared his personal battle with depression following his departure from the club in 2022.

The striker, who enjoyed a successful stint at the Emirates, opened up about the difficult period in a recent interview, shedding light on the mental health challenges faced by footballers.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal reacts as he goes off after being substituted during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about his battle with depression following his departure from the club in January 2022. The Gabonese international, who joined Arsenal for a club-record £56 million in 2018, enjoyed a successful stint at the Emirates, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists in 163 appearances.

However, his final months at the club were marred by disciplinary issues, leading to him being stripped of the captaincy and eventually leaving for Barcelona on a free transfer.

In a recent interview, Aubameyang confessed, “I’m sure I was depressed. There are attitudes that are seriously different from your everyday life. For example, I started drinking a lot. It was a difficult time. It started a little before I was fired from Arsenal.” He attributed his struggles to concerns about his parents’ health, highlighting the personal toll that professional setbacks can take on athletes.

“So yes, it was depression, I think personally, it was linked to the state of health of my parents,” Auba continued. “It affects a man, it was difficult. We say we have to talk about it, there is no shame in that.”

After leaving Arsenal, Aubameyang spent a brief, but fruitful, period at Barcelona before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2022. However, he struggled to find his form at Stamford Bridge and was subsequently transferred to Olympique de Marseille in the following summer transfer window.

Marseille’s French-Gabonese forward #10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Montpellier Herault SC at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on February 25, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite his personal struggles, Aubameyang has rediscovered his scoring touch at Marseille, netting 16 goals in Ligue 1 and 10 in the Europa League this season. His impressive performances have earned him the title of the club’s best player for the 2023-2024 season and have put him in contention for a second African Ballon d’Or.

However, Aubameyang‘s future at Marseille remains uncertain due to financial constraints and the club’s failure to secure European qualification after finishing eighth. There are rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, a destination he considered last summer. He dismissed a move then and he is expected to do the same this summer as he aims to keep playing in Europe.

Aubameyang‘s candid revelation about his mental health struggles sheds light on the often-overlooked pressures faced by professional footballers. His story serves as a reminder that even the most successful athletes can experience personal challenges, and that seeking help is crucial for overcoming them.

It also reminds fans that we can never be sure why a player is behaving how they are behaving, even if we think we know.