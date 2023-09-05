Depressing stat explains Giants' swift fall in NL wild-card race
The Giants were flying high at the summer's start, sitting 11 games above .500 after a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 24.
But these days, seven-run wins are far and few between for San Francisco -- and the team has plummeted from the No. 1 NL wild-card spot since then to now fighting for a shot at the third and final berth.
While the team's current offensive woes are obvious, one stat truly puts things into perspective:
Runs scored since June 25:
368 ATL
358 HOU LAD
350 CHC
343 PHI
319 BAL
317 SEA
308 MIN
303 TEX
297 BOS
296 SD
293 MIL
287 TB TOR
285 WSH
282 CIN
269 KC
268 PIT STL
265 CLE
263 DET
258 COL
256 LAA
255 NYM
248 NYY
246 CWS
245 MIA
239 ARI
230 OAK
200 SF😬
— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 5, 2023
The Giants' lack of runs during this dismal stretch has them one game behind the Cincinnati Reds and Diamondbacks for the No. 3 wild-card spot, after a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.
The Oakland Athletics, MLB's worst team record-wise at 42-96, have scored 30 more runs than the Giants since June 25. And baseball's best team, the Atlanta Braves, has scored nearly double what San Francisco has during that span.
Baseball is a game of ebbs and flows -- that's a given. But the lows certainly have persisted longer than the Giants would like, having posted a 26-35 record from June 25 to Sept. 4. Across those 61 games, the Giants' pitching staff has surrendered 258 runs, with 240 earned, for the ninth-best mark in MLB.
Simply put, the Giants' run support is lacking. No starter knows that better than Logan Webb, whose run support per nine innings pitched is the lowest in the league.
Runs scored in Logan Webb's last three starts: 1, 1, 0. It's incredible how far ahead of the field he is in terms of lack of support: pic.twitter.com/K25F2SarAl
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 4, 2023
Before Monday's loss -- another shutout -- Giants manager Gabe Kapler detailed how the team is trying to increase its offensive output, and it starts in the cage.
Kapler explains how the Giants are working to improve with runners in scoring position ⤵ pic.twitter.com/nSUicoo0hE
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 4, 2023
The season isn't over yet, and the Giants still have a fighting chance to make it into the MLB playoffs by the skin of their teeth. But with just 24 games remaining in the regular season, San Francisco's bats need to wake up, and fast.
