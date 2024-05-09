Deposit-Hancock blanks Unatego 9-0 in MAC playoffs

May 8—Deposit-Hancock blanked Unatego 9-0 in the MAC softball semifinals on Wednesday.

Aubrey Smith pitched a complete game four-hit shutout in the win, striking out 14 and allowing just two walks.

Addison Makowski went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Eagles' offense. Sarah Gross and Amanda Ray each went 3-for-4, with Gross notching a double and three RBI and Ray driving in a run with a triple.

Avery James had a double for Unatego while finishing with two strikeouts and two walks in the circle.

D-H will face Sidney in the MAC title game.

Owego Free Academy 13, Oneonta 0

Oneonta fell to Owego Free Academy 13-0 in five innings Wednesday at home.

Ivy Tice had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets while striking out five in five innings in the circle.

Oneonta will take on Sandy Creek in the Mudville Tournament Saturday.

Deposit-Hancock 9, Unatego 0

Unatego 000 000 0 — 0 4 4

Deposit-Hancock 211 014 X — 9 14 0

Una: Avery James (L) and Dixie Boglioli

D-H: Aubrey Smith (W) and Haley Begeal

HR: Addison Makowski (D-H)

3B: Amanda Ray (D-H)

2B: Olivia Johnston (D-H), Sarah Gross (D-H), Avery James (Una)

Owego Free Academy 13, Oneonta 0

Owego (11)02 00X X — 13 8 0

Oneonta 000 00X X — 0 1 4

OFA: C. Crawford (W) and M. Laubach

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Emma Burr

TRACK & FIELD

The Oneonta track and field team swept Susquehanna Valley at home on Tuesday. The Yellowjacket boys won 108-24 while the girls won 105-14.

Darren Rose won four individual events for OHS, taking first in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.

Joining him on the winner's podium were Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles), Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600), James Erickson (400), Keyon Ziaie (800), Donovan Lema (3200), Lucas Weaver (shot put) and Logan Temming (pole vault).

Keiyra Morton led the Oneonta girls with victories in the long jump and triple jump.

Also winning were Alex Broodie (100 hurdles), Claire Seguin (100), Gianna Ferreira-Reyes (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Claire Seguin (200), Becky Foko (shot put), Aubry Microni (high jump) and Sasha Sloth (pole vault).

Oneonta will host the Yellowjacket Invitational on Friday.

Sidney sweeps

The Midstate Athletic Conference Relays were held in Walton last Wednesday with Sidney coming out on top in both the girls and boys meets.

Bainbridge-Guilford finished second in both events, while the Delhi girls and Oxford/Greene boys placed third, respectively.

The following duos notched victories for the Sidney girls: Alex Neubert and Nayla Miley in the high jump; Camille Bagley and Lennon Swain in the shot put; Isabelle Briggs and Dejah Taylor in the long jump; and Briggs and Neubert in the triple jump.

Elaina Neubert, Briggs and Abdeliz-Laboy Diaz won the shuttle hurdles, while Sidney swept the 400, 800 and 1600 relay races.

B-G notched wins in the discus thanks to Marissa Mayo and Olivia Briggs and the pole vault thanks to Aubrey Schinn and Keelan Ammon.

The Lady Bobcats also won the 3200 and 4500 relays in addition to the sprint medley relay.

Delhi rounded out the girls winners with first place in the distance medley relay.

For the Sidney boys, Michael Morrissey and Logan Mott won the discus, Morrissey and Anthony Conroy took first in the shot put and Deon Taylor and Jalen Reardon won the high jump

The Sidney boys racked up victories in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.

Oxford/Greene was the winner in both the sprint medley relay and distance medley relay. Gavin Harrington and Elias Bayne of Walton won the pole vault.

Adam Cook and Noah Dungan of Delhi were the winners in the long jump while the Bulldogs also won the 3200 and 4800 relays.

Finally, Mathew Weiss and Avien Monroy of Unatego were the winners in the triple jump.

GIRLS Oneonta 105, Susquehanna Valley 14

100 hurdles: 1. A. Broodie (OHS) 17.5, 2. Morrison (OHS), 3. L. Lehr (OHS); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 12:24.0; 100: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 12.9, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. S. Wellman (OHS); 1500: 1. H. Brusso (SV) 5:39.6, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. S. Truesdell (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 52.2, 2. SV; 400: 1. G. Ferreira-Reyes (OHS) 1:07.6, 2. M. Wolff (OHS), 3. G. Marino (SV); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Privitera (OHS) 1:14.6, 2. N. Wilde (OHS), 3. L. Lehr (OHS); 800: 1. H. Brusso (SV) 2:38.3, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. K. Turley (OHS); 200: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 26.9, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. S. Wellman (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 5:29.3; Shot put: 1. B. Foko (OHS) 27-09, 2. C. Graham (SV), 3. E. Miller; High jump: 1. A. Microni (OHS) 4-06, 2. G. Ferreira-Reyes (OHS), 3. K. Turley (OHS); Long jump: 1. K. Morton (OHS) 14-10.75, 2. L. Lehr (OHS), 3. S. Morrison (OHS); Triple jump: 1. K. Morton (OHS) 32-11, 2. S. Morrison (OHS), 3. A. Microni (OHS); Pole vault: 1. S. Sloth (OHS) 8-00

BOYS Oneonta 108, Susquehanna Valley 24

3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 9:14.4, 2. SV; 110 hurdles: 1. B. Holmes (OHS) 15.8, 2. J. Cortese (SV), 3. M. Frieji (SV); 100: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 11.4, 2. J. Frear (SV), 3. E. House (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 47.5. 2. SV; 1600: 1. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS) 4:54.8, 2. K. Ziaie (OHS), 3. A. Skuban (SV); 400: 1. J. Erickson (OHS) 53.8, 2. N. Cotter (OHS), 3. R. Tang (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Cortese (SV) 1:01.9, 2. J. Forbes (OHS), 3. L. Rowe (OHS); 800: 1. K. Ziaie (OHS) 2:11.8, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. A. Skuban (SV); 200: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 24.4, 2. R. Tang (OHS), 3. E. House (OHS); 3200: 1. D. Lema (OHS) 11:33.4, 2. S. Antrosio (OHS), 3. K. Ziaie (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:47.4, 2. SV; Shot put: 1. L. Weaver (OHS) 38-01.5, 2. L. Casey (OHS), 3. P. Gendron (SV); High jump: 1. J. Cortese (SV) 5-10, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. R. Tang (OHS); Long jump: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 18-02.25, 2. J. Quick (OHS), 3. S. Miller (SV); Triple jump: 1. D. Rose (OHS) 39-06, 2. A. Waite (SV), 3. A. Salisbury (OHS); Pole vault: 1. Logan Temming (OHS) 12-06, 2. A. Rubin (OHS), 3. C. Wightman (OHS)

MAC RELAYS GIRLS

1. Sidney 81, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford 70, 3. Delhi 44, 4. Oxford/Greene 24, 5. Unatego 21, 6. Walton 19, 7. Deposit-Hancock 16, 8. Harpursville/Afton 2, 9. Unadilla Valley 0

BOYS

1. Sidney 76, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford 53.5, 3. Oxford/Greene 44, 4. Walton 35.5, 5. Delhi 30, 6. Harpursville/Afton 17, 7. Deposit-Hancock 15, 7. Unatego 15, 9. Unadilla Valley 0