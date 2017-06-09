With depleted rotation, Astros host Angels

HOUSTON -- In the span of two days, the Houston Astros transitioned from threatening the franchise record for consecutive victories to operating a shuttle between Kansas City and Fresno, Calif., in a desperate search for viable rotation depth.

With right-handed starters Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove already on the disabled list, the Astros on Thursday placed ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day DL for the second time in as many months with neck discomfort.

So right-hander Brad Peacock (3-0, 2.30 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season Friday when the Astros open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Peacock made his first start May 22 against Detroit filling in for Keuchel when he landed on the DL two days earlier.

Keuchel missed a turn in the rotation in May with a pinched nerve in his neck and returned to allow one earned run over 12 innings in two starts before being scratched Wednesday.

With Keuchel sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, the Astros (43-18) entered the finale of their 10-game trip with four-fifths of their projected preseason rotation on the DL. Right-hander Collin McHugh, who has yet to pitch this season, was transferred to the 60-day DL to allow for the promotion of right-hander Francis Martes, the top prospect in the farm system, from Triple-A.

"We're concerned because we have to put him on the DL, so he's going to miss at least one start moving forward," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Keuchel. "I've heard the report from the doctors and going on the DL for a minimum of 10 days, that brings concern in its own right. Being symptomatic again with the same injury from earlier in the year is concerning. But until we see him, talk to him, get another update from the doctors we're just not going to know (what's next)."

Peacock is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) against the Angels, including back-to-back starts last September when he allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits over 9 2/3 innings in a pair of losses.

The Angels (31-32) continued their six-game trip by winning the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday at Comerica Park. The Angels have alternated wins and losses over their last six games.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (5-3, 4.12 ERA) will start for the Angels. He is 2-5 with a 3.86 ERA over 11 career appearances (nine starts) against Houston and 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA over his last five starts, a stretch that has given rise to optimism.

"It's just almost like last year," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Shoemaker. "He's starting to grow into his stuff. His command is starting to be more consistent. That's a big part of his game. He's really pitching well right now.

"I think as the summer goes on, we'll see if he can bottle that command (and then) we'll see even better results. He's bounced back very well and he's throwing the ball very well."