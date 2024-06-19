‘It will depend a lot on this’ – Di Marzio comments on Theo and Maignan renewals

Gianluca Di Marzio has given an update regarding the renewals of Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez amid speculation that one or both could leave this summer.

Even though both Theo and Maignan are at the European Championship with France, their futures continue to be speculated about and it is comments from the former that seem to have sparked some fears.

Last week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a press conference in which he talked about several things happening at Milan, such as the appointment of Paulo Fonseca. However, the other big talking point was regarding the situations of the big three players.

In the interview, the Swede stated that the trio were ‘happy’ and the club does not need to sell them. However, on Saturday, the left-back effectively nullified the comments, stating: “Whether I’ll stay at AC Milan or not, we’ll see later.”

Di Marzio spoke live on Sky last night about the situation related to the two Frenchmen, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

“There are still no developments regarding the renewal of Maignan and Theo at Milan, there are no negotiations yet, also because they are busy at the European Championship,” he said.

“If the requests of the two Frenchmen – it will depend a lot on this – will be higher than the salary ceilings dictated by Milan, it could be complicated to reach an agreement with Maignan.

“The certain thing is that Milan see the French goalkeeper as a leader, both on and off the pitch so the Rossoneri will do everything to please him and make him stay at Milan for a long time.”