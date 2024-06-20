Depay: Fiorentina look to compete with Milan for Netherlands striker

Milan have started considering a free transfer for Memphis Depay but now may have to fight off the interested Fiorentina, reports suggest.

The 30-year-old Dutch striker will leave Atletico Madrid for free after his contract expires at the end of this month, giving him control over his future heading into the summer transfer window. This term, he netted nine goals and provided two assists in Spain.

Milan are on the hunt for a new centre forward and difficulties in agreeing commissions with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian have pushed them to start considering alternatives, one of which is Depay.

Fiorentina set sights on Depay

Page 38 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Fiorentina want to add a new striker to Raffaele Palladino’s squad and have started targeting Depay, believing he’d be a strong addition. The main issue is his salary, however, as he currently earns around €4m net per season.

Milan are keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old but now may have to fend off interest from the Viola should they ultimately decide to focus on the Dutch striker this summer. He is currently away at the European Championship with the Netherlands.