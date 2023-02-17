DePaul at Xavier Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

DePaul at Xavier prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

DePaul at Xavier How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati,OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: DePaul (9-17), Xavier (19-7)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+





– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

DePaul at Xavier Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

It’s been a rough run lately, but the team can shoot from the outside.

The overall consistency isn’t there with the offense, and the defense has been a big problem, but they’re going to start firing from the outside early on and have to get hot …

Like they did against Xavier for first time in a 73-72 win.

The Blue Demons are 6-2 when making 45% or more of their threes, and that happened in Chicago back in mid-January. The Musketeers might be able to score in bunches, but they don’t exactly get after it on threes, allowing teams to hit 36% from the outside.

But …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why Xavier Will Win

DePaul can’t score when it’s not able to connect from the outside.

That win over Xavier was the only victory since January 10th because the scoring has been so inconsistent.

There’s no rebounding, the defense doesn’t generate enough stops, and there aren’t enough big plays on the move to get something going when the outside shots aren’t dropping.

Xavier is too good from the field, too amazing from three, and it’s going to win on the boards to make up for the problems on defense. That, and it’s not going to take the Blue Demons lightly after that first meeting.

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

Xavier is 13-1 at home – the lone loss came to Indiana back in mid-November – and DePaul hasn’t won a game outside of Chicago since November 14th.

The Musketeers will go on a big run late in the first half and will coast from there.

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

DePaul at Xavier Prediction, Line

Xavier 92, DePaul 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News