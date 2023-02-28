DePaul at UConn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

DePaul at UConn prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

DePaul at UConn How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: DePaul (9-20), UConn (22-7)

DePaul vs UConn Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

It’s been a rough run for the Blue Demons, but the team is shooting just well enough to make this a fight.

It was great at keeping up in a tough loss at Marquette, the three point shooting hasn’t been bad, and there’s just enough pop to make UConn push a bit more than it might like.

The Huskies might be able to move the ball around well, but DePaul should be able to generate enough points off of turnovers to get on the move, and …

Why UConn Will Win

DePaul can’t stop anyone lately.

It’s on a ten-game losing streak mainly because it’s struggling to tilt the court the other way. The D is okay at forcing the tough shot, but the rebounding isn’t there to take advantage of it.

UConn is a killer on the boards, and it’s about to generate more than its share of second-chance points. In the 90-76 win a few weeks ago it was +14 in rebounding margin with ten on the offensive glass.

That offensive board total was low for the Huskies, but that’s because it was making everything. DePaul doesn’t guard from the outside hard enough to stop a few big scoring runs.

What’s Going To Happen

As always, DePaul will give it a good go and battle hard, but it won’t be able to get the defensive big plays needed to hold on.

UConn losses when the other offense goes off and hits at least 50%. DePaul will struggle to get above 40%. The points will be there, though, to make the Huskies keep on scoring.

DePaul vs UConn Prediction, Line

UConn 83, DePaul 65

Line: UConn -17.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 2

