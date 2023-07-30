DePaul standout quarterback Derek Zammit is offered by Rutgers football

An offer went out from Rutgers football over the weekend to Derek Zammit, who projects to be one of the top quarterbacks in the region in the class of 2026.

Last season as a sophomore for DePaul, Zammit was 80-of-122 for 1,194 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 19 rushes for 66 yards with two touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback now holds three Power Five offers with Rutgers joining Duke and Wake Forest in his recruitment.

He’s a good athlete, who moves well in the pocket. He throws a nice deep ball and has some zip to his passes.

Posting on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Zammit announced the offer from Rutgers football on Friday night:

Rutgers hosted a number of top underclassmen this weekend, sending out several offers during the unofficial visits.

DePaul is a strong program that traditionally puts out Power Five caliber recruits. Last season, playing a strong schedule, they finished the season 7-5.

In the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers landed a commitment from Q'yaeir Price, a defensive lineman from DePaul. Price was a three-star recruit who was ranked the No. 14 player in New Jersey for that class.

