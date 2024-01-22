DePaul fires Tony Stubblefield midway through his 3rd season as men’s basketball coach with a 28-54 overall record

DePaul announced Monday it has fired men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield 18 games into his third season leading the program.

The Blue Demons are 3-15 this season (0-7 in the Big East) and went 28-54 during Stubblefield’s tenure.

Matt Brady will serve as interim coach while DePaul conducts a search for Stubblefield’s replacement.

“After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position,” athletic director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. “We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.”

Stubblefield, 53, came to DePaul in 2021 after 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Oregon. He signed a five-year contract for his first head coaching job.

“I just know the potential is here,” he said at the time. “I know the potential the job has. I’m not scared of the challenge.”

The Blue Demons haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2004 and have had only one winning season since 2006-07. They haven’t finished better than seventh in the Big East since joining the conference in 2005.