DePaul fires Tony Stubblefield, men's basketball coach. Who will replace him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DePaul University announced it fired men’s basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield on Monday. Matt Brady, who previously worked as the Blue Demons’ special assistant to the head coach will take over as the team’s interim head coach.

"After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," said DePaul Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy in a statement. "We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."

DePaul hired Stubblefield in 2021 and he led the team to a 28-54 record in his two and a half seasons at the helm. The Blue Demons are 3-15 this season.

The Blue Demons enjoyed stretches of dominance in the 70s and 80s under Ray Meyer and his son Joey Meyer. They last earned a share conference championship when finished with a 12-4 record in Conference USA over the 2003-04 season, under Dave Leitao. DePaul joined the Big East in 2005, and has never finished higher than seventh in the conference. They’ve only had a winning record in the Big East once, in 2006. The last time they had a winning record overall was 2018 when they finished 19-17.