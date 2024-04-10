DePaul baseball plays beyond its years in win over Bergen Catholic

LYNDHURST – DePaul features one of the youngest starting lineups in North Jersey – and also one of the best.

The Spartans, with a sophomore on the mound and only one senior in the batting order, climbed to 4-0 with Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over Bergen Catholic in Big North United Division baseball.

“I’m immensely proud of my team,” DePaul coach John Zisa said. “This is a really young team, and we replaced a lot of seniors that graduated. But these are all talented young men, and I just can’t believe how well they perform when they need to perform.”

Sophomore right-hander Chris Marano threw five scoreless innings at spacious Breslin Field to help stake DePaul, No. 4 in the North Jersey Top 25, to a 4-0 lead against No. 6 Bergen Catholic. Marano allowed one hit, walked two, hit two batters, and struck out five. The Spartans were error-free.

Apr 9, 2024; Lyndhurst, New Jersey, United States; Bergen Catholic Baseball vs. DePaul at Breslin Field in Lyndhurst. DP #13 Christopher Marano celebrates after striking out a batter.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Jason Amalbert drove DePaul to a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out, bases-loaded, two-run single to left-center. Amalbert scored junior Shane Patten and sophomore Erick Pinales, who both got aboard with singles.

The Spartans added two runs in the fourth, on a run-scoring single to right field by sophomore J.C. Pacheco and a sacrifice fly to right by junior cleanup hitter Derek Brand.

Bergen Catholic (1-3-1) broke up the shutout in the seventh. Sophomore Petros Rouggeris, the No. 9 hitter, drove a run-scoring double to left-center, and junior leadoff hitter Jakob Oliver followed with a run-scoring single to right-center.

“We still haven’t done anything consistently offensively to this point in the season, so it’s a little frustrating for us,” Bergen Catholic coach Bob Muggeo said.

What it means

DePaul already has established itself as Passaic County’s best team, one season after a veteran group lost in the final to defending champion Passaic Tech. The Spartans can’t see that far ahead to the Passaic tournament, though, especially since they host Bergen Catholic on Wednesday.

“We don’t look at things that way,” said Zisa, who started five sophomores, three juniors and one senior, his son Max. “We attack the day, each individual day, and just worry about who we play that day.”

Key inning

Marano pitched his way out of trouble in the fifth to depart with the 4-0 lead. After hitting the first two batters, he escaped with two flyouts to left field sandwiched around a 4-3 groundout. In the third and fourth, he had retired the side in order.

“I was just trying to feel my groove,” said Marano, who had better control after the first two innings. “I got into a good groove in the third inning, found my strike zone, found everything, found my slider, found my two-seam.”

“He comes off as being very laid back, but he’s super composed, and that’s just his approach,” Zisa said. “He knows what he needs to do, and he’s a very cerebral pitcher. He had a plan of attack and he knows what he’s doing.”

By the numbers

DePaul had five hits against four Bergen Catholic pitchers. The Spartans also drew six walks and three hit batters. They had a runner on base in every inning except the sixth.

Bergen Catholic had three hits against Marano and junior reliever Joe Micchio. The Crusaders drew five walks and two hit batters. They had a runner on base in every inning except the third and fourth.

“I’m more concerned about my offense right now not being where I thought it was going to be at this point,” Muggeo said. “So we’ve got some work to do.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: DePaul baseball plays beyond its years in win over Bergen Catholic