As it departs 2A, Hatton seeks to grow while embracing 'high expectations'

May 18—JACKSONVILLE — When Victoria Burleson gathered her players, the Hatton coach already knew what she wanted to say.

It was simple and uncomplicated.

There wasn't a need. Not when the tears were still fresh and the disappointment still sinking in.

The words? Direct and meaningful.

"First thing that came to mind was I love you," Burleson said following Friday's 9-7 loss to Pisgah in a Class 2A state tournament elimination game.

"'Cause they need to know that. With coaches, sometimes there's a lot of tough love. You show them you love them, but in a moment like that, they need to know."

And sometimes, that can make all the difference.

Under Burleson, the Hornets' first-year coach, Hatton (21-28) made its 21st state tournament appearance and 11th in the last 14.

In that time, the program has won nine state titles, including last season's 2A championship, finished second three times and placed third three times. Friday marked the third time in that span the Hornets finished fourth.

"Like any season, there are challenges and obstacles," Burleson said. "But it's about how you navigate them. The kids really did a great job of doing that.

"I think these kids were overlooked and underestimated. I believe where they finished, this season was definitely a success, especially with the loss of the upperclassmen from last season. We just need to continue to build off that."

That will be the interesting part.

Hatton will move up two classifications to 4A next year, due, in part, to the school absorbing some of the student body of the now-closed R.A. Hubbard.

It's likely to cause a not-so-subtle sigh of relief from the Hornets' previous opponents. Hatton went 10-3 against 2A teams this season and 23-4 over the last two years.

"We just keep doing what we're doing," Burleson said of how she grows and shapes the program in her image. "I have wonderful coaches that do a lot. I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them. Each one of them helps set the expectations.

"So, we don't really change anything. It's just a matter of getting after it in the offseason. That's when the work starts and how you get to where you want to be."

It'll likely mean an offseason that'll have plenty of expectations, even with the move, considering the way things came to an end Friday.

Pisgah scored six runs to break the game open in the bottom of the third inning Friday thanks to a double, single, three-run double and another single. The Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.

The Hornets attempted to rally in the final inning. Arley Armstrong scored on a wild pitch to cut their deficit to two. But it came with two outs. A flyball prevented the rally from going further.

Kyli Smith reached base three times, scored twice and had a pair of RBIs to lead Hatton. Madeline Flammia reached base four times, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice to pace Pisgah.

All there was left to do was to say I love you and think ahead towards next season.

There will likely be a little more tough love on the way, too.

"We always have high expectations," Burleson said. "You outwork your opponent you usually have a chance to win."

