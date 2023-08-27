Department of Transportation releases Labor Day travel charts

The Washington State Department of Transportation has released travel charts so you can see how Labor Day traffic may affect your plans.

WSDOT says state highways across Washington will experience heavy traffic and lengthy delays are expected. Ferry dock wait times are also anticipated to increase.

Below are the regional Labor Day travel charts provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation:

-Labor Day weekend travel charts - I-5 Lacey to Tacoma

-Labor Day weekend travel charts - I-90 North Bend to Cle Elum

-Labor Day weekend travel charts - US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish

-Labor Day weekend travel charts - I-5 U.S.-Canada border