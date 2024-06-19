Departing Tottenham Hotspur Star Interests Two Ligue 1 Teams

Outgoing Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele is attracting interest from Nice and Lille in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham have decided to release the Frenchman this summer and he will be without a contract at the end of the month.

He spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and his representatives are now looking for a new club for him this summer.

The former Lyon star is still rated highly in France and he has a few suitors in the French top flight.

According to French radio station RMC, Nice and Lille are considering snapping up the midfielder on a free transfer.

Ndombele is being linked with a move back to France after he failed to cut it in the Premier League with Tottenham.

The two Ligue 1 sides are in the market for a midfielder and Ndombele is a player they both admire.

The Frenchman is expected to consider all the offers on his table before deciding his future in the summer.