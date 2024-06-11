Departing Sevilla star explains why Sergio Ramos is ‘the best teammate I ever had’

Departing Sevilla star Óliver Torres has this week moved to reveal his admiration for former teammate Sergio Ramos.

Torres, for his part, spent this past season lining out alongside veteran defender Ramos, after the latter put pen to paper on a short-term deal with his boyhood club.

And Ramos, evidently, went on to make quite the impression…

Óliver Torres has come to the decision to depart Sevilla this summer, having inked terms with Mexican outfit Rayados del Monterrey following the expiration of his contract in Andalusia.

Speaking in an exit interview with Relevo, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, this week, the midfielder was in turn drawn on a whole host of topics surrounding his stint in Sevilla colours.

And one such topic of discussion led Torres to open up on his admiration for the aforementioned Sergio Ramos:

“We have been lucky to have a player like Sergio. He knows how to lift you up, he demands you, he keeps you alert. A figure like his is very important in a locker room. He arrived and quickly rose as one of the captains along with Jesús Navas, who is also a legend.”

Delving further into the impact which Ramos had amongst the squad, Torres highlighted one particular instance, which played out in the aftermath of Sevilla’s heartbreaking exit from the Champions League:

“I remember one day when we lost against PSV in the Champions League at home. Everyone came into the locker room shouting, criticizing, trying to point out culprits. Sergio got up from his seat and said that what had to be done at that moment was to shut up and that whoever was not in this boat, to take the door and leave. They were words that resonated a lot. From there we realized that the problem and the solution were within the locker room, and that we had to support and love each other. That the culprits should never be among us, and that when it is seen that someone is not with the group, they have to isolate themselves because that ultimately contaminates.”

“I didn’t know Sergio, but in one year I can tell you that he has been the best teammate I have ever had. For what he transmits to the group, for what he gives you on an individual level, for everything,” he concluded.

Conor Laird | GSFN