Departing Real Madrid starlet reveals hope of return

A departing member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has admitted that he is hopeful of doing enough to one day earn himself a move back to the club.

The player in question? Iker Bravo.

Frontman Bravo, for his part, on Sunday announced his impending exit from Spain’s capital.

After failing to sufficiently impress across a two-year loan stint from Bayer Leverkusen, the 19-year-old was informed that his transfer would not be made a permanent one.

Speaking in an exit interview with Marca on Monday, Bravo, in turn, was drawn on a whole host of subjects surrounding his time in Madrid.

One such topic came in the form of the difficult path for academy players to first-team minutes in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, with the Spaniard having admitted that, at present, it is all but impossible for players such as himself to break through:

“Honestly, seeing how the club is so healthy financially, with the good management of Florentino, today Real Madrid is a club of 10. And in a club of 10 there have to be the players of 10. That’s why there are the best players in the world: Mbappé, Bellingham, Vinícius, Rodrygo… Tell me which youth player could come up? I think there are no real opportunities to see one of them today. That’s the reality.”

This, however, does not mean that Bravo does not envision a potential future for himself at the Santiago Bernabéu down the line.

Questioned on the possibility of making the move back to Madrid in the future, he assured:

“I am sure that if I do things well, I commit to myself to football and I put up good numbers for the next two or three years, why not? You never know.”

Conor Laird | GSFN