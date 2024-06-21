Departing Rangers Pair Due In Istanbul On Sunday

Former Rangers stars Borna Barisic and John Lundstram will arrive in Istanbul on Sunday.

Barisic and Lundstram are out of contract at Rangers this summer and have moved on from the Ibrox club.

The pair have had a number of options, but are both heading to Turkey to join Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

They are moving towards officially linking up with their new club and, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, will both arrive in Istanbul on Sunday.

Barisic joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 and made 236 appearances for the Gers during his time at the club, with 54 assists.

Lundstram landed at Ibrox in 2021 and leaves Rangers with 153 appearances to his name.

Both players helped Rangers to reach a Europa League final, while Barisic also helped the Gers to win a Scottish Premiership title.

They are joining a side in Trabzonspor that finished in third place in the Turkish Super Lig last season, qualifying for the Europa League.