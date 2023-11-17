Departing Pac-12 schools fight Oregon State, WSU for ‘every last dollar’ in court case

Following a mass exodus that left the Pac-12's future in question, Oregon State and Washington State, the two remaining schools in the conference after this season, have made headway on charting a path forward after a judge granted them sole control of the Pac-12 board of directors.

The decision has angered departing Pac-12 schools fearful Oregon State and Washington State will not share revenue.

Here's what we know about the fight over control of the Pac-12 and what's next.

What did the judge decide for Oregon State and WSU on managing the Pac-12?

Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey granted OSU and WSU sole control of the Pac-12 board of directors Tuesday.

The judge granted a stay of the decision until Monday. Less than 24 hours later, lawyers representing the University of Washington, working on behalf of the 10 schools departing the Pac-12, filed an emergency motion through the Washington Supreme Court that would extend the stay beyond Monday.

They asked the court to rule by Friday, which would precede an official appeal.

Tuesday's ruling came just a few months after Libey granted a temporary restraining order that prevented Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff from calling any Pac-12 board meetings.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21.

Why is there a dispute over the future of the Pac-12?

The reason the dispute over the conference's future has been so hotly contested is revenue. The schools that are leaving expressed concern OSU and WSU would withhold revenue set to be distributed this academic year if they held sole control of the assets and board.

Those estimated assets will total close to $400 million this year.

Libey said the 10 departing Pac-12 members would be granted the ability to sit in on board meetings, where they could make comments and suggestions, but they would not have voting powers.

Eric MacMichael, an attorney for Oregon State who argued for OSU and WSU, said departing schools had no incentive to invest in the future of the Pac-12, according to the Associated Press.

“We are trying to explore all options,” MacMichael said. “But we can’t do anything right now because we’re shackled to 10 people who have no interest in seeing this conference survive or move forward or even have a future. All they want is to get every last dollar that they can out of the Pac-12 before they leave and join the Big Ten, the Big 12 or the ACC. So we can’t do anything in this state of paralysis that we’re currently in.”

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 makes a touchdown pass during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28 in Tucson, Arizona.

Why does Oregon State and WSU want control of the Pac-12's board?

Other than sole control over the conference's revenue from TV contracts, the Rose Bowl and the NCAA basketball tournament units, Washington State and Oregon State are concerned the other 10 members will dissolve the conference.

If the 10 departing members of the conference were given voting rights on the board, OSU and WSU fear they would hold a super-majority and escape liabilities and legal entanglements in which the league is involved, while distributing revenues to themselves.

With control over the board, Washington State and Oregon State could operate as independents in the 2024-25 season, with no major conferences showing interest in either program for expansion.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Why do the other Pac-12 schools not want Oregon State and WSU to control the Pac-12's assets?

The other 10 Pac-12 schools, including Oregon, Cal, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington, believe OSU and WSU will keep much of this year's revenue for themselves.

They believe those assets will be spent to rebuild the league by financially enticing expansion targets and paying those targets' conference exit fees, and arrange future scheduling alliances with financial incentives, rather than distributing them evenly.

The rough payout each Pac-12 school would have been owed if evenly distributed is $35-40 million.

What are OSU and WSU's plans next season?

Two days removed from the court ruling, the remaining Pac-12 members made their next move.

Per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the schools have reengaged talks with the Mountain West conference over a two-year football scheduling alliance, that could serve as a first step toward a merger.

Mountain West administrators reportedly held calls Wednesday to further discuss details, and more meetings were planned Thursday, including a gathering of league presidents, to grant Commissioner Gloria Nevarez permission to negotiate.

Reports suggest OSU and WSU will not join the conference next season but will play each Mountain West school over the next two seasons as quasi-independents. Neither OSU or WSU would be eligible for the MWC championship under these terms.

A potential agreement is expected to include a financial package for Mountain West members, and could feature a more long-term commitment to a full merger at the end of the two-year cycle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

