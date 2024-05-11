Departing Mbappe 'a PSG legend', says Luis Enrique

Kylian Mbappe led the French attack at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups (Valery HACHE)

On the eve of his final home game for Paris Saint-Germain, striker Kylian Mbappe was hailed as a "club legend" on Saturday by the coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe confirmed on Friday he will leave the French champions at the end of the season, with Real Madrid widely expected to be his next destination.

"He is a club legend, he gave everything for the club and the club also gave him everything," Luis Enrique told a press conference of the 25-year-old who has scored a club record 255 goals including 43 this season.

Mbappe informed PSG privately in February of his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

And the France forward released a video statement this week after PSG's elimination from the Champions League confirming his decision.

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday," Mbappe said.

Luis Enrique said: "I understand his decision. These are things that we have already known for a long time, everyone knew it, it doesn't change the general picture. PSG will be stronger next season."

Asked about his management of Mbappe, on the bench frequently since informing the club of his decison to leave, the Spaniard insisted: "All decisions were made based on what I considered best for the team."

"Despite the fact that others frequently wanted to see us as adversaries, which Kylian publicly denied, everything I can say about Kylian as a footballer and a person is wonderful," he continued.

"He is a warm person, who always has a smile, I give him 10/10 as a person and 10/10 as a footballer."

Asked whether there would be an official tribute on Sunday during PSG's last match at the Parc des Princes this season, he added: "The question is not not for me, but for the parties involved."

Mbappe's arrival in the capital as a teenager in 2017 came after he had helped Monaco win the league title.

After initially joining PSG on loan, his transfer fee of 180 million euros became -- and still is -- the second largest in football history.

It came just weeks after PSG paid a world-record 222 million euros to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

