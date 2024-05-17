Departing Liverpool boss Klopp 'would scrap VAR'

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this summer after nearly nine years at the club [Getty Images]

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would vote to scrap video assistant referees (VAR) as officials "are not able to use the technology properly".

Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap VAR from next season at their annual general meeting on 6 June.

VAR was introduced in 2019 to help support on-field officials with key match decisions, but there have been a number of controversial incidents involving the technology.

"I don't think they're [the club] voting against VAR, I think they'll vote about how it gets used, because that's definitely not right," Klopp said.

"In the way they do it, I would vote against it, because these people are not able to use it properly."

Liverpool were involved in one of VAR's most contentious moments this season.

Referees' body PGMOL admitted the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal in Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in September was "a significant human error".

Video assistant referee Darren England did not overrule when Liverpool's Diaz was wrongly flagged offside.

Klopp asked for the game to be replayed, while Liverpool called for a "review with full transparency" of VAR.

Despite this, BBC Sport understands Liverpool are in favour of keeping VAR.

However, when asked if he would vote to get rid of the system, Klopp said: "I do not think VAR is the problem, but the way we use it is the problem. So, you cannot change the people obviously, it's clear. You need them.

"So yes, I would vote for scrapping VAR."