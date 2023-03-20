Deonte Harty wants to create ‘explosive plays’ with Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane never expected to make splashes off the field this spring.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t want them on the field during the 2023 season.

The new face looking to bring more of those to the Bills is Deonte Harty.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal in Buffalo after slowing down from the early parts of his career. Harty showed early on the he has what it takes to play in the NFL despite his DII roots at Assumption College, but injury and other circumstances slowed his career momentum.

The Bills are expecting those big plays out of Harty and that’s what he’s planning on showing Buffalo this fall.

“I feel like the thing that I bring the most is elusiveness and speed,” Harty said via video conference. “Being able to stretch the field and open up the field a little bit more and then just being able to run those quick, short routes. And also just getting the ball out in space and just creating explosive plays.”

Harty’s best year came in 2021 with the first team he played for in the league, the New Orleans Saints. Harty had 36 catches, 570 yards and three touchdowns with Jameis Winston throwing him the ball.

Harty fell short of saying Josh Allen would be an upgrade, but most know that’s the truth of the matter. Harty did note how impressive he thinks Allen is as a quarterback, calling him a very accurate thrower.

“He’s one of those guys where the play might look dead but in reality, it’s not,” Harty said.

Even before that change in QB, Harty has already shown in the NFL he’s got it both as a receiver and returner. He’s had touchdown passes of 70-plus yards and returns kicks for scores on special teams. You don’t do that without being a dynamic player.

Still, Harty has to earn those opportunities. Even with his new contract, Buffalo’s coach staff led by Sean McDermott won’t be handing anything to a player who doesn’t earn it.

Even before Harty takes on that challenge, there’s one person in the front office is hopeful.

General manager Brandon Beane thinks the tape speaks for itself on Harty. A multi-versatile role could await for him with the Bills, as Beane explained.

“I’ve mentioned RAC (run after catch) before, when you’ve got a guy who’s a punt returner who plays receiver, those guys generally are pretty good RAC players,” Beane said via video conference. “I think Deonte fits what we call our 4 role, which is a guy who can play outside and play inside. We’ve seen him do both in New Orleans.”

Helping Harty clear a path to the roster was the release of Isaiah McKenzie. Being a returner and receiver who can line up in the backfield is what McKenzie did for the Bills and what Harty brings to the table.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances this summer, Harty’s time to really shine in the NFL could very well happen in Orchard Park.

