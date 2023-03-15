The Bills are adding a speedy return specialist.

Buffalo has agreed to a two-year contract with receiver Deonte Harty, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth a maximum of $13.5 million with a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed.

Harty, 25, appeared in only four games last season due to injury. He caught two passes for 13 yards. In 2021, Harty caught 36 passes for 570 yards with three touchdowns.

Harty has averaged 25.4 yards per kick return and 9.8 yards per punt return in his career.

Deonte Harty agrees to two-year deal with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk